Selena Gomez spoke about her work in “Only Murders in the Building 2”

Selena Gomez gave an interview to Deadline to talk about her work on the Hulu series “Only Murders in the Building.” The actress and singer revealed to the media the challenges that she posed playing Mabel Mora in the program where she is one of the protagonists.

The premiere of the second batch of episodes of this American show is just around the corner on June 28.

The interpreter of “A Year Without Rain” highlighted that in some aspects she feels similar to the role and that this was what attracted her to the project. “I can actually relate to the character in many ways. For example, the way she can make friends in unconventional places, plus she can feel isolated and misunderstood at times.”

In turn, during the conversation, the former singer Justin Bieber confessed that she is “obsessed with real crime”, the main theme of the plot.

the good is coming

Selena Gomez declared that the new episodes will be entertaining and will put subscribers to the streaming service on the edge of their seats. “This season is a million times better than the first, they will be surprised.”

In the same way, the interpreter also from “Fetish” highlighted that for the new stage of the series all the actors developed their characters much better.

However, she admitted that she was nervous about recording the new episodes since she did not want to disappoint the audience or, rather, tarnish the success of the first season. “Doing another season of a show that really got the reaction that it did is a little stressful. I got nervous because I was like, ‘How can I get over it? How can I be better?’

Likewise, let us remember that the comic series is about three residents of a building who decide to look for the clues of a murder in which they appear as suspects to clear their name and also end up creating their own podcast on true crime.