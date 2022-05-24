Selena Gómez is already working on her next album | Music

It’s been a year since Selena Gomez He launched Revelation, his first EP in Spanish. The American singer wanted to pay homage to her Hispanic origins and she dared to sing the entire album in Spanish. And she gave us great songs like Dance with Me with Rauw Alejandro or the ballad At once.

Now, in an interview for the Deadline medium, the world star has confirmed that he is working on a new album. In fact, she has assured that she is currently in Los Angeles to work fully in the studio and release new music. A news that is highly celebrated by all her fans and followers of her, who eagerly await new sounds from the artist.

I just finished the fourth season of my cooking show and I’m in Los Angeles working on my next album. They have been the words that Selena has said.

The presenter of the podcast wanted to know if he will tour soon. Selena Gomez has given some hope on the subject: “I am one hundred percent open, but I have many obligations and things I want to do. When the time is right, I’ll do it, but it’s not on my list of priorities.”

About his series: Only murders in the building

Selena Gomez is currently in full promotion of the second season of the series Only murders in the buildingthe fiction about three neighbors who decide to start solving a mysterious case that occurs in their community.

The new batch of episodes of this fiction, where Selena shares the limelight with Steve Martin and Martin Short, arrives on Hulu on June 28. In Spain we still do not know when it will be broadcast on Disney +, but we will not have to wait much longer than in the United States.

Without a doubt, Selena Gomez does not stop working. Whether it’s on her cooking show, starring in a series, or making new music. Now, she is a 360 artist, as Paquita Salas would say.