Ryan Reynolds Recalls Giving Denzel Washington Two Black Eyes While Filming Safe House & How The Actor Responded

Ryan Reynolds has become one of the world’s leading movie stars after the success of the dead Pool franchise , but before that, the actor made a lot of movies, most of which do not immediately come to mind. You would be forgiven if you had forgotten Ryan Reynolds once starred opposite Denzel Washington in the movie safe house . It’s possible that Reynolds himself would also like to forget about it, since he apparently gave Washington not one, but two black eyes.

safe house it was a decent hit in its day so much so that a sequel was planned although it has never happened. Unlikely to be added to the list upcoming ryan reynolds movies At any time. The movie gets discovered from time to time, and it’s a solid action movie with good performances from both leads. Reynolds has previously mentioned that he injured his co-star while he was on set, but now we have some key details about what happened.

Ryan Reynolds is one of the stars interviewed in the new season of My next guest needs no introduction with David Letterman. Among the variety of topics covered, from cooking to football, through his wife Blake Lively Reynolds mentions that when he and Denzel Washington shot a pivotal action scene in safe house, the two heads collided, and Denzel got the worst side of the exchange. Reynolds says…

There’s a scene in the movie where he crawls through the trunk in the back and grabs me and strangles me. We were really driving a car at full speed… he and I were in this car out of control and in the corner of my head: I felt it hit his eye so hard I was sure it went wide open.

Fortunately, no one’s head was cracked open, but Denzel had what Reynolds described as a “giant egg” on his face. Reynolds assumed he would go home after that, having caused Denzel Washington an injury that would probably be a problem considering the actor’s face would have to be on camera. Fortunately, Washington apparently took everything in stride. Reynolds continues…

He was fine, he said, ‘Hey, accidents happen. Let’s do it again and we’ll shoot it from the other side so we can keep shooting so you don’t see this.’ I’m like great.

So Ryan Reynolds thinks he’s blameless for hurting Denzel Washington, and they shoot around the injury so he doesn’t end up on camera. The problem is that the two are still fighting in a movie car that is going at high speed, so there is not much control that you can have. Reynolds tells Letterman that in one of the alternate takes the worst possible thing happened…

We did it again. I have the other eye, Dave. For a minute, it looked like a Christmas ornament.

From there, the conversation continues, so it’s not entirely clear what the reaction was to Denzel Washington being hit in the eye. twice it was. Ryan Reynolds is still alive, so it sounds like he wasn’t too upset. Reynolds says that he wanted to die, so maybe that was enough.