Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in Netflix’s The Gray Man trailer

After much waiting, the platform Netflix revealed the first advance of one of the biggest bets it has for this 2022 and it is about The Gray Manthe new film produced by the Russo brothers, without forgetting that it has a great cast that will bring a lot of action.

This film will focus on a spy known as The Gray Man o The Gray Man, who must escape from a former agency partner named Lloyd Hanson, who has the mission to assassinate him and will do everything in his power to complete his objective.

This production will have a script written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, but here we leave you the trailer of The Gray Man:

The trailer features action from the get-go, including mercenaries searching for the CIA target, a surprising chase, explosions, and debris.as well as a fight between two great actors with a touch of humor.

In addition to Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans as the main characters, this film will feature other important performances such as Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfred Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor and Scott Haze, among others.

The Gray Man It is a project that the great red n It had plans to premiere last year, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, filming in 2020 was impossible and there were delays.

Tape The Gray Manstarring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, will hit the Netflix platform on July 22.

