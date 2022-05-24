Rosé wine season is with us, the best new bottles of rosé

When the temperature rises and the sun shines at 7 p.m., you know the pink days are on again.

What people call “happy wine” has always been something to drink without taking it too seriously. Rosé is about embracing fun, beach, daytime drinking, and personal style, which is surely why we all drank it during the gloom of a pandemic that isn’t over yet.

Get prepared. As more wineries rush to cash in on pink’s popularity, styles are expanding. This year brings a wave of new versions that are worth trying; some others are, unsurprisingly, more hype than taste.

For example, the number of expensive prestige rosés aged in French oak barrels is growing rapidly, especially in the $35 to $50 category. The idea is to create the kind of complexity that compensates for aging. Keep in mind that few have that thirst-quenching juiciness that makes rosés great snacks around the pool. They are best served with food.

New celebrity rosés keep arriving as well, but they are rarely distinguished as wines. The latest is from Reese Witherspoon, who is pushing the just-released $19 Editor’s Collection, made by Sonoma’s Simi Winery, as her essential sip as she peruses one of her book club selections.

After overcoming a legal uproar, George Clooney has finally closed on Domaine du Canadel, a 425-acre Provencal estate, 30 minutes from Brad Pitt’s Miraval. Stay tuned for the inevitable pink release. Do you see next year?

France’s new hot spot for cheap rosé is Languedoc, which sells 25% more rosé wine than Provence, although the latter remains the urban region. Not only is demand for favorites driving up prices, but wine tourism in Provence is also booming, with large estates luring oenophiles with lavish digs and spas.

The 2021s that hit shelves survived a challenging year in the south of France, with the first April frosts in 50 years and wildfires in August affecting some 70 wineries. Don’t worry, there is plenty of wine, the quality is good and 20% of the vineyards are now organic. The big problems for winemakers are getting the popular clear bottles and all-too-familiar shipping delays.

The elegant fashion for perfume-style rosé bottles that began in Provence has spread to Italy, New Zealand, California, and Spain. At the other extreme, Julian Fayard’s luscious Just Pink California rosé is now available in a 5.2-gallon barrel for $450. (Canned examples are everywhere, but that’s for another column.)

And for the first time, Château Galoupet, the neglected Provence cru classé bought by Moët Hennessy in 2019, has just launched its new Nomade 2021 cuvée in an eco-friendly rectangular flat plastic bottle made from recycled materials recovered from the ocean. In the UK it’s £23 ($29) on the clos19.com website, but it’s not in the US yet.

The most fascinating rosé experiment I’ve ever tasted is a new California rosé made with a winemaking technique used for Spanish sherry. For my verdict and other new examples, see my ratings below (on a 10-point scale), ordered from least expensive to most expensive.

Rosé Wine Bottle Buying Guide: Top 10 New Bottles

2021 Herdade do Esporao Monte Velho Rosato (US$12)

This dark salmon-pink blend from the Alentejo makes its US debut this month. It’s fresh, simple, richly fruity and strawberry-scented, and uses a lighter bottle. For the price it is more than acceptable. Go ahead, put ice cubes in this party pour. 6.5/10

2021 The Beach by Whispering Angel ($17)

The latest from Rosé guru Sacha Lichine, a Palm update, was released on May 1. The new blend comes in a lighter glass bottle and with a commitment to the Surfrider Foundation. It’s bright, fresh and fruity, but not quite as good as Whispering Angel, which offers an official limited edition for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant. 6.5/10

2020 Sotheby’s Rosé Provence Lot 802 ($19)

One of the latest additions to Sotheby’s own brand line of wines, this rosé wine is drinkable. It’s everything you want in a pale, tangy, savory Rosé de Provence, and at a surprisingly reasonable price. 9/10

2021 Bodegas Ramón Bilbao Lalomba Finca Lalinde Rioja Rosé (US$25)

Enormously enjoyable describes this spicy, peppery rosé, a blend of Grenache with a hint of Viura. The barrel aging gives it a creamy texture and subtle complexity that pairs well with seafood salad or oysters. 2021 is the first vintage to be sold in the US 8/10

2021 Wayfarer WF2 Rosé of Pinot Noir ($25)

Last year, Wayfarer launched its WF2 wines from the west coast of Sonoma, which just became the newest official US wine area. WF2 wines remain little known. 8/10

2021 Visione Feudo di San Gregorio Campania Rosato ($33)

The elegant frosted ribbed bottle for this refreshing, tart and crystal clear Italian rosé wine appears to come from Provence. But this fruit-and-herb-scented wine, made from Aglianico grapes, comes from a well-known producer in the Italian region of Campania. It hits the shelves next month. 8/10

2021 Villa Ragazzi Rosato di Sangiovese (3 bottles, $105)

You’ll have to rush for bottles of this delicious, dry, crisp, pale salmon wine because there were only 37 cases made! It’s from a Napa winery that specializes in Italian grape sangiovese. 8.5/10

2020 Orixe Sotelo Rose in Bloom ($38)

This personal side project by Gustavo Sotelo, winemaker at Scribe Winery in Sonoma, focuses on Spanish varietals in California. The fresh, citrusy and unique rosé, a blend of Grenache and Tempranillo, is a brilliant surprise. Aging under a film of flor, or sherry yeast, and then in huge oak barrels gives it a savory character, umami and a structure that reminds me of a very light orange wine. It is a food wine. 9/10

2021 Tormaresca Furia di Calafuria (US$ 38)

This new luxurious citrusy spicy rose cuvée in a curvy bottle is a more serious take on the staple rosés from the Salento region of Puglia in Italy’s boot heel. Zingy and super tasty, it’s great with antipasto (or barbecue) on a patio overlooking the blue water. It will arrive in the US on June 20. 8/10

2021 Sullivan Rutherford Estate Rosé ($45)

Lively, serious and complex, the second vintage of this Napa Valley rosé is made from merlot, cabernet franc and malbec. Mexican businessman Juan Pablo Torres Padilla, who bought it in 2018, is reviving this historic property that went unnoticed. 9/10