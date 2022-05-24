Rita Moreno will be the grandmother of Vin Diesel in Fast and Furious 10

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

the saga ‘Fast & Furious’ continues to increase its cast with prestigious names. Rita Morenothe veteran Oscar-winning actress for ‘West Side Story’, has signed on for the tenth installment of the franchise, titled in English as ‘Fast X’. The interpreter will embody the grandmother of Dom Toretto. The tape, which directs louis leterrier behind the abrupt departure of Justin Linis scheduled to premiere in May 2023.

It was this same May 24 when Vin Diesel has announced on social networks the signing of the Oscar-winning actress, one of the few artists who have to their credit the so-called EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony). Moreno appears very excited in the video, also accompanied by Michelle Rodríguez.

“One of the dreams of my life has been to work with Rita Moreno and the fact that she is here, playing my grandmother, makes my spirit smile.. I feel so blessed,” Diesel declares, visibly moved, in the video that he has uploaded to his Instagram account. “You know what? I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. And I’m here and of course I will. I’m very excited, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Moreno added.

Little by little, the saga ‘Fast & Furious’ is filling up with Oscar-winning artists. The signing of Moreno is added to that of Brie Larson, since the winner of the statuette for best actress for ‘The room’ is one of the new signings of this tenth installment, in which he will repeat the also Oscar-winning Charlize Theron as Cipher Helen Mirren, who won an Academy Award for ‘The Queen’, has also participated in the franchise.

THE TORETTO FAMILY EXPANDS

The signing of Moreno is also in line with what has been said about the latest installments of the saga, in which the Toretto family tree will be seen more. After the premiere of ‘Fast & Furious 9’in which Dom’s long-lost brother Jakob (John Cena) was introduced, Diesel confirmed that there had been talks about the possible arrival of mom Toretto, though he also dropped to Variety that wanted to “show grandma too”and that he had thought of that role for Moreno.

“I’m waiting for your call. I think it’s a fabulous idea. I hope they put me in a black leather jacket“Declared the actress to the same American media when Diesel expressed the idea of ​​​​bringing Grandma Toretto to the big screen, a dream that has come true.

After the unexpected departure of Justin Lin as director of the tenth installment (he maintains his position as writer and producer), the tenth installment of ‘Fast & Furious’ features Louis Leterrier as director. Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Jason Momoa, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson and Cardi B will appear in the film along with Vin Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez.