Rita Moreno (West Side Story) will be the grandmother of Dominic Toretto in Fast X

After more than ten years since its beginning, the Fast & Furious saga will see its outcome in its next two films, which will start with the premiere of Fast X next year.

At the moment the details of the new installment of Fast & Furious are not known, except for the published videos of the filming of the film.

Little by little the new signings of Fast X have been revealed, having among them Jason Momoa (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Dune, Slumberland) playing the new villain of the film, an actor who recently had to apologize after his controversial visit to the Sistine Chapel during the filming of Fast X.

Next to him will be Brie Larson (The Marvels, In Justice, Kong: Skull Island) and Daniela Melchior (Marlowe, Assassin Club, The Suicide Squad), whose roles are yet to be confirmed.

However, the role that has been confirmed is that of the new actress who joins the cast of Fast X: neither more nor less than Rita Moreno, Oscar-winning actress for West Side Story, who also participated in the recent remake of Steve Spielberg.

As detailed Discussing Film, Rita Moreno will be in the movie Fast X playing the grandmother of Dominic Toretto, further expanding this great family. Will we also see her driving through the city “at full throttle”?

Of course, the cast of Fast X will have the return of Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), Michelle Rodriguez (Crisis), Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Ludacris (End of the road), Jordan Brewster (sex therapy), Nathalie Emmanuel (The army of thieves), Charlize Theron (The old guard) and Sung Kang (Obi-Wan Kenobi).

The movie Fast X is expected to be released in theaters on May 19, 2023. Meanwhile, here we remind you of all the action movies that will come throughout this 2022.