Rita Moreno joins the cast as Toretto’s grandmother

The news on Tuesday was given by Diesel, in a video posted on Instagram where Moreno and Michelle Rodríguez are seen. “It has always been my dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile,” said Diesel. “I am very lucky.”

“You know what… I think my old age was waiting for you to invite me. Isn’t that nice? And I’m here, and the answer is yes, I will,” Moreno added. “And yes, not just do it. I’m so excited. This is going to be so much fun!”

Rodríguez closed the clip and exclaimed: “Rita Moreno in the house, baby!”

Fast X is the latest film in an action franchise produced by Universal Pictures that has already grossed more than $6 billion worldwide. Details regarding its plot have been kept under wraps. Justin Lin and Dan Mazeau wrote the script, with louis leterrier coming on board to direct after Lin’s departure, days after production began. Diesel produces alongside Lin, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincentare.