Rihanna’s son is the richest child in the showbitz

Rihanna’s son was born on May 13 and his fortune has already been estimated at $ 1.7 billion. To make the estimate is Forbes, the specialized site that every year reports the list of the richest stars.

Rihanna is part of the Forbes list of new billionaires: since 2019 she is the richest artist in the world in the music scene and is considered the second richest woman in the world after Oprah Winfrey. To consolidate her heritage there is not only music, but also her activities in the fashion field: Rihanna is considered a style icon and her holdings in the Fenty Beauty cosmetics line and in the lingerie company Savage X Fenty, of which it is 30% owner, they have made it very rich.

But who are the other richest children of the showbitz? According to the Daily Mail, the list includes the little ones of the Kardashian household and the children of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Rihanna’s son, however, has overcome everything: because at the moment he is an only child and will not have to share his parents’ wealth with anyone (unless other brothers or sisters are born).

In fact, Kim Kardashian’s 4 children will have to share their parents’ assets for a total of 2 billion and eight hundred million and, therefore, could receive only 800 million dollars each.

Beyoncé and Jay-z’s children, Blue Ivy and the twins Sir and Rumi, will have to share $ 540 million each.

