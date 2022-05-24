Rihanna gave birth in Los Angeles, the name is unknown

And if most celebrities like to post photos immediately after giving birth with the baby in their arms and their partner still in the delivery room clothes, Rihanna he decided to do everything secretly. After all, she maintained great confidentiality throughout her pregnancy. No gender reveal party, no baby shower. Only her, the companion A $ AP Rocky and close family and friends.

According to what the site reports Tmzin fact, the Barbadian singer would have given birth to her first child, a boy, on May 13th. The two new parents are maintaining the utmost discretion and making sure that their privacy remains private as much as possible.

To formalize the news of the singer’s first pregnancy was in fact a photo shoot, which had immortalized her with her belly in the streets of New Yorknext to his partner, last January 2022.

The yellow on the name and the alleged secret marriage

The firstborn of Rihanna is a boy, but it is not yet known what name the couple chose. A source close to the singer and to A $ AP Rocky he told the magazine People that “Rihanna is fine and the baby too. The couple is very excited and she is already a wonderful mother “.

Fans are always attentive to everything! And here comes the doubt that Rihanna and A $ AP Rocky are already there married in secret. Why? A few weeks ago the couple shot the video clip of the song DMBwhich the rapper officially released after talking about it for months.

The music video shows Rocky arrested, then released from prison and taken in by Rihanna. The video continues with the two having dinner in a luxury venue and then continues with a marriage proposal. Rocky asks his partner to marry him to a “Marry me” (marry me), written in gold letters applied to the rapper’s teeth.

The answer, Yup, could only happen in the same way. The video ends with the wedding scene. The Barbadian singer in one gorgeous red wedding dressplunging neckline and matching veil.

It is precisely this video that has sparked the suspicions of fans. Soon denied by some sources close to the couple who stated that “Rihanna and A $ ap are neither married nor engaged, even if they have been waiting for the baby’s arrival for days. They already consider themselves family and if she were to marry she would certainly not make a mystery of it ”.

Could it be true? What is certain is that the two have known each other for many years and their relationship is very solid since they have been friends for a long time and before briefly becoming a couple in 2013 and starting dating again in 2020, immediately after Rihanna’s breakup with the singer. Hassem Jameel.

Between rumors of betrayals and arrests

Secret marriage? There are even those who, before drawing a relief and understanding that instead between the two lovers, everything is going smoothly, assumed the contrary. In fact, it has been repeatedly talked about a crisis of love between the two singers, which would have led fans to think that Rihanna may have given birth to her first child from single mom.

And it wouldn’t even be that strange to think that since it wasn’t all plain sailing for Rihanna and Rocky even during the pregnancy. The rumors denied that the rapper would have betrayed the Barbadian artist with the designer Amina Muaddiwho collaborates with Rihanna for her brand FentiAnd the arrest.

A few months ago, in fact, the rapper was arrested by the Los Angeles police for alleged involvement in an event that took place in November 2021, specifically a shooting in which a man was injured. After the arrest, Rihanna paid for one bail of half a million dollarsthanks to which the rapper was able to witness the birth of his first child.

But, to the delight of all fans of the two artists, the relationship between Rihanna and Rocky would be proceeding smoothly. Now there is nothing left to do but leave the two of them the privacy they deserve to enjoy this wonderful moment and wait anxiously until they feel ready to reveal something more to us, such as the baby’s name!