Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s son was born

the superstar Rihanna and the rapper A$AP Rocky have welcomed a child, according to the pop industry news website TMZ.

Entertainment and fashion mogul, responsible for the hits “Diamonds” and “Umbrella”, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles. She is her first child.

Other details, such as the boy’s name, have not been made public.

Magazine People reported that a source close to the singer ensures that the couple is at home in Los Angeles with the baby. “Rihanna is fine. They are very excited to be parents. Rihanna is already a wonderful mom,” the source said.

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, announced their pregnancy in January with glamorous snow-covered images shot in Harlem, in which the expectant mother wore a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long jeweled necklace over her bare belly.

Since then, Rihanna has unleashed a paparazzi frenzyappearing in barely-clothed maternity looks that showed off her growing belly.

A sign that the birth was near, at the beginning of the month Rihanna did not attend the MET gala in New York, an appointment that is not usually missed.

The Barbadian Robyn Rihanna Fenty In recent years, she has become a multimillionaire who has turned her musical achievements into successful make-up, lingerie and haute couture brands.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna at a Met gala in New York in 2021 (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were friends for many years before they started dating. Rumors that the two were dating went on for years before the couple confirmed last year that their romance was official.

The rapper told the magazine GQ in May 2021 that she was the love of his life and that he “absolutely” wanted to be a father.

Last month, A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Hollywood last November. He has since been out on bail.

In 2019, A$AP Rocky was arrested in Stockholm, Sweden for a street fight and spent several weeks in police custody.

With information from AFP and Reuters

