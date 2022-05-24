Real Madrid will sign Aurélien Tchouaméni for €80M!

A dead king… The real Madrid He continues to prepare for that important final of the Champions League on Saturday, which right now is the focus of all the club’s news. With the market apparently parked and more after the setback suffered with Kylian Mbappé, the white box did not seem to be pending new additions.

But from France this afternoon, we are surprised CMR with interesting information in which he tells us that the League champion has already closed one of his goals that he had set for this summer. And it is that the Madrid club will sign Aurélien Tchouaméni for no less than €80 million.

He comes from a magnificent season for the club from the Principality with 5 goals and 3 assists in 50 games for this player. The Frenchman was the great desire of the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez to shore up his media area and according to this information the operation would be closed.

They are the aforementioned €80 million plus bonus, in addition to a five-year contract for the footballer. An interesting bet for the future more than concreted by the Madrid club with this powerful 22-year-old midfielder who has just signed a great season in the French Ligue 1.