Railgun Reconnaissance Week in Fortnite: mission guide

The second wild week of the Season 2 from Fortnite Chapter 3 is active since Tuesday May 24. We are before the Rail Canyon Appreciation Weekand, as its name suggests, it brings back the railgun and the Recognition Scanner a Fortnite. In this guide we tell you how to complete the challenges Y missions:

Railgun Reconnaissance Week Missions in Fortnite Season 2

Deal damage to opponents with the Railgun (500/2,500/10,000) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP (for each phase cleared)

Mark enemy players with a Recon Scanner (5/25/100) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP (for each phase cleared)

Get a headshot with the Railgun (0/1) – Reward: 25,000 Season PE

Deal damage 50 meters away or more with the Railgun (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds of scanning them (0/500) – Reward: 25,000 Season XP

Railgun Appreciation Week in Fortnite ends May 31, 2022 at 2:59 p.m. CEST. We have until then to complete these missions.

Deal damage to opponents with the Railgun

This mission, divided into several phases, asks us deal damage with the Railgun. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground and in chests. With weapons of this type, we simply shoot at opponents.

Mark enemy players with a Recon Scanner

This mission, divided into several phases, asks us to Let’s detect enemy players using the Recon Scanner. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground and in chests. With weapons of this type, we simply shoot at or near opponents so that when the grenade pings, it detects all enemies within its range.

Get a headshot with the Railgun

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: in a match of any game mode, we must deliver a headshot using a Railgun. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground and in chests. With weapons of this type, we carefully aim at an enemy and shoot him in the head.

Deal damage 50 meters away or more with the Railgun

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must inflict a total of 500 points of damage to enemies that are 50 meters away or more using Railguns. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground and in chests. With weapons of this type, we shoot enemies from afar until we reach the required amount of damage.

Deal damage to an opponent within 30 seconds of scanning them.

What this challenge/mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must scan an enemy by firing a grenade from a Recon Scanner and, in the following 30 seconds, deal a total of 500 points of damage. We will find weapons of this type randomly on the ground and in chests. With weapons of this type, we fire the projectile close to an enemy to detect it, and in the following 30 seconds after detection we must deal damage to it until we reach the required amount.