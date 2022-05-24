Price of the dollar today May 23, peso advances slightly

Today, Monday, May 23, 2022, the dollar is trading at 19.8852 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. The peso advances 0.27 cents against the spot interbank dollar to settle at 19.8848, compared to the last settlement, on Friday Banxico (19.8875). On this day, the exchange rate appreciated slightly.

After having started the day with an appreciation, as the economist Gabriela Siller points out, at the close of the session the local currency closed with a marginal advance that did not reach a cent.

Investors remain waiting for more clues about what is coming in monetary policy, where the US Fed increased its reference rate, followed by the Bank of Mexico in the same line.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.8848 – Sell: $19.8848

: Buy $19.8848 – Sell: $19.8848 HSBC : Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14

: Buy: $19.41 – Sell: $20.14 Banamex : Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.35

: Buy: $19.27 – Sell: $20.35 Bancomer: Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75

Purchase: $19.84 – Sale: $20.75 Banorte: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.24

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $20.24 IXE: Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15

Purchase: $18.75 – Sale: $20.15 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.78 – Sale: $20.88 Monex: Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61

Buy: $20.08 – Sell: $20.61 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.14 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.31

Purchase: $19.29 – Sale: $20.31 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.3823 – Sale: $20.3928

Purchase: $19.3823 – Sale: $20.3928 Banregio: Purchase: $19.01 – Sale: $20.58

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 29,241.3 dollars with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.26 pesos, for $25.02 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

