Phenomenon!, the series created by Steven Spielberg, arrives with its madness on HBO Max – FayerWayer

A boy named Dexter Douglass was connected to the Internet when, by accident, he became overloaded with information, becoming Freak! The popular series created by Steven Spielberg and launched in 1995 by Warner Bros. is now available on HBO Max.

However, only the first season is found, made up of 13 episodes. In total, 24 were broadcast in two seasons, so fans will have to wait to see if they will be able to see the entire series.

In addition to Spielberg, Bruce Timm and Paul Dini were the creators of Phenomenon! while Tom Ruegger acted as its director and Joe Leahy, as the narrator in English.

The short life of ¡Fenomenoid! and its rebirth on HBO Max

At the time, the series did not have the expected success for targeting an audience younger than appropriate for its jokes. His satirical and acid humor was not the chord for the recipients, so after two seasons, he saw his end.

Despite this, he won. a Daytime Emmy Award for Animated Special Class Program.

Now it can be reborn, thanks to HBO Max and the growth of those children who, at the time, did not understand the madness of Dexter Douglass / Phenomenon!.

The voices of the series

In English, Paul Rugg sang the voice of Phenomenal!, while David Kaufman sang his alter ego, Dexter Douglass, and Christine Cavanaugh as Steff, the protagonist’s crush. The great Ricardo Montalbán played Armando Gutiérrez, one of the villains.

For the Latin American market, the voice of ¡Fenomenoid! in the first season it was made by Salvador Pérez, and Carlos Arraiz in the second, while Ivette Harting gave life to Dexter Douglass.

Phenomenon!

In the series appeared other Warner characters such as Pinky and the Brain, and Wakko Warner, as well as Steven Spielberg, voiced by Frank Welker in English.

HBO Max is loaded with old animated series, beyond Freaks!, like Dexter’s Laboratory; Courage the Cowardly Dog; Johnny Bravo, I’m the Weasel, Cow and Chicken, The Powerpuff Girls, Mr. Cat and his Gang, The Flintstones, the Looney Tunes and many more.