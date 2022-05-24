Phenomenon, Sailor Moon, and other series from the 90s to watch in streaming

Those who grew up in the 1990s 90 They will remember the emotion that brought them to see their favorite program on television: from waiting for the indicated day and time to tune in to the channel and sit in front of the TV without so many worries.

Gone are those years but now, thanks to the digital platforms, we can remember those stories we grew up with, and all at the speed of a click. For example, it was recently announced that “Fenomenoid” came to the HBO Max catalog, but there are other titles that you will surely remember and here we tell you where to see them:

Read also: With the death of Paco Stanley, zillennials measure the age of their conquests

Animated series: “Fenomenoid”

Where to watch it: HBO Max platform

What is it about: behind this animated series are names like filmmaker Steven Spielberg who was one of the creators along with animator Bruce Timm (“Batman: The Animated Series”) and Tom Ruegger (“Animaniacs”).

Released in 1995, at the height of the growth of computing, it followed a young man named Dexter Douglas, a lover of technology and who was considered a nerd. However, one day after an error when installing a chip in his computer, it absorbs him and becomes a kind of superhero who takes the name “Freak”

The series was only on the air for two years and has 24 episodes spread over two seasons, however, today it is already an animated classic.

Anime: “Sailor Moon S”

Where to watch it: Netflix platform

What is it about: another classic from the 90s that recently arrived on this platform is “Sailor Moon S”, in this case it is the third season of the anime, whose episodes include the 90s – when the warriors Sailor Neptune and Urano, as well as Chibi Moon, who face the hunters of death with the classic Sailor Scouts.

By the way, on that same platform, you can see the double movie “Pretty guardian Sailor Moon eternal” and the new version of the anime called “Sailor Moon Crystal”.

Series: “Beakman’s World”

Where to see it: Claro Video platform

What’s it about: many of us grew up learning about science from the eccentric Beakman, a character who made actor Paul Zaloom famous. This program, released in 1992 and which could be seen in Mexico on the open signal of Canal Once, had an educational line that was anything but boring.

Although it was canceled in 1998, both the character of Beakman and his companions remained in the hearts of fans: Lester the rat (played by Mark Ritts) and his companions who helped him do all kinds of experiments (Josie, Liza and Phoebe).

Anime: “The Magical Warriors”

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

What is it about: Released in 1994 and somewhat similar to Sailor Moon, it follows three high school girls who one day discover that they are the three legendary warriors known as “magical warriors” and that they must fulfill the task of rescuing a princess who was kidnapped.

Season one and two of the series can be seen through this platform.

Series: “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

Where to see it: Star+

What is it about: the name says it all. The series released in 1997 starred Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), a young woman whose destiny is precisely to hunt vampires but also other demons and dark beings. Throughout the story we see her not only face all kinds of creatures but also learn to accept her gift as she develops into adolescence.

Read also: Alex Lora says that his favorite series is the series of pending… of the current government

subscribe here to receive directly in your email our newsletters on news of the day, opinion, Qatar 2022 and many more options.

melc