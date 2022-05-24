People laugh, they think it’s funny, but it’s insulting

Billie Eilish, interviewed by David Letterman, addressed the topic of Tourette’s Syndrome which she suffers from.

The fourth season of the Netflix special with David Letterman “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” will feature the pop star of the new millennium: Billie Eilish. The young American singer, who with her brother Finneas won the 2022 Academy Award for Best Original Song with “No time to die”, also spoke about Tourette’s syndrome, a topic she had already addressed in the past when she declared of having noticed repetitive movements that she could not control. At 11 the discovery and then a long process of accepting the disease, especially in public, an aspect that has influenced his attitude for years, except on stage. There, a frank territory, where the singer manages to perform without suffering the repetitive and unwanted movements, a consequence of her illness.

One of the most anticipated episodes of “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”, a Netflix special starring David Letterman, will surely star Billie Eilish. In the trailer released by Netflix, the young singer and the host go up on a go-kart and compete until the last corner, an element also present in Eilish’s videos and which made the pop-punk imagery of the singer iconic. In one of the most intimate moments of conversation, David Letterman asked intrigued of some anomalous movements in Eilish’s gaze, believing it was her reaction to what was happening in the room, from the lights to the presence of unwanted animals. Eilish’s answer instead showed a side of the singer she has talked about several times, without going into details: “If you film me long enough, you will see a lot of tics“.

After stating how useful it is to talk about it to raise awareness on the subject, she said that the disorder was diagnosed at the age of 11, causing her some moments of difficulty over time. in conversing with others without the fear of being judged: “The most common way people react is that they laugh because they think I’m trying to be funny. Instead I am always incredibly offended“She is not the only star of the record industry to have to come to terms with Tourette’s syndrome, as stated by the singer, who however wanted to specify how many artists they try to hide to others their condition to avoid the judgment of their public. The argument then turned the clock back, recalling one of the first interviews in 2019 by Ellen DeGeneres, when the syndrome was felt most strongly. also because the episode was published in its entirety.