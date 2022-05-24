Off the Map is the fourth game-based film to exceed $400 million at the box office.

Uncharted: Off the Map was released in February of this year and It has already reached more than $400 million at the worldwide box office, becoming the fourth game-based production to exceed that value.

According to Slashfilm, the Sony-produced title starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg made $400.7 million worldwide. With $147.6 million in revenue in the United States and $253.1 million in other countries.

In celebration, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO Tom Rothman revealed: “With more than $100 million at the global box office in just one weekend and a positive 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes , Uncharted has become a successful new movie franchise for the company.”

“Being the first important production that we were able to complete due to the arrival of Covid, we can take it as a great victory. We persevered and completed a film that the public loved. We have commercialized and distributed it with strategic enthusiasm throughout the world despite the pandemic.”

The success of Uncharted: Off the Map could have Sony and director Ruben Flesicher excited to produce a sequel soon.

Sony recently established a division called PlayStation Productions that will handle all film and television adaptations of its games. In April, Sony hired writer Takashi Doscher (Only, Hear Us) to pen the film adaptation of Sony’s 2020 video game Ghost of Tsushima.

Source: GameSpot