Norma Palafox mocked Chivas and ended up crying in the Final (Video)

The Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara champions were crowned Women’s MX League before the Gophers from Pachuca in a fast-paced series that ended with a score of 4-3 and where the former figure of the Flock, Norm Palafox, He had to taste the bitter taste of defeat in what was his home, the Akron Stadium.

In the Final de Vuelta, the Chivas fans did not leave in peace at any time what was their historic scorer and top benchmark, because they have never forgiven her for having ‘lyed’ to leave the Flock and reach the Gophers.

From the stands, the Chivas fans did their thing and began to bother Norma Palafox with some shouts, throwing it in her face that she was not going to participate in the Final.

“You’re not going to play, you’re not going to play,” was heard in unison at the Akron.

The Sonoran took advantage of the fact that Pachuca was awarded a penalty that was the virtual tie in the overall and, being extremely confident, Norma turned to face the fans with a mocking laugh, thinking that her partner, Charlyn Corral, would make the payment effective.

The novel ended very badly for Norma, as Corral missed her shot against a monumental Blanca Félix and ended up losing the Final watching the entire Vuelta match from the bench.

When the referee blew the whistle for the end of the match, Palafox couldn’t help but shed some tears at Akron, now of sadness and pain, very different from the ones he overflowed 5 years ago, when he wore the Chivas jersey and scored the championship goal. the first for Guadalajara.









