New trailer for Elvis, the film by Baz Luhrmann with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

In the absence of one month until the theatrical release of ElvisWarner Bros has published the second official trailer from the film based on the life of the iconic American artist, played by austin butlerand that too will feature Tom Hanks playing his managerthe also legendary Colonel Tom Parker.

“our country is sick. She has lost her way. And even decency,” says a radio voice at the start of the lengthy preview, which is over three minutes long, and then shows the moment Elvis (Austin Butler) was discovered by Parker (Tom Hanks), with whom would you start your race to stardom. “At that time, Elvis the man was sacrificed, and Elvis the God was bornsays Parker’s character.

Directed by Baz Luhrman (The Great Gatsby, Moulin Rouge) and written by Jeremy Doner, Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Luhrmann himself, the film promises a lot of entertainment during its more than two and a half hoursas shown by the multitude of images in the trailer for concerts offered by artist before his immense legion of fans.

Set in the context of the cultural revolution that rock and roll meant in the United States, Elvis will be released in theaters on next June 24.

Along with Hanks and Butlertape account in its distribution with award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson, who plays the Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh, who plays Vernon, the Elvis’ father; and Olivia DeJonge, who is Priscilla Presley, his wife.

“The movie explores the life and music of Elvis Presley through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager. The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, in the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in United States. And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life,” reads her official synopsis.

Furthermore, the film shot in Queensland, Australiawill also show other iconic music artists and contemporaries of Elvis: BB King, Rosetta Tharpe, Little Richard, Arthur Crudup or Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.