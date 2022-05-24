Netflix: Ryan Goslin faces Chris Evans in the explosive trailer for “The Gray Man”

If you like me “Avengers: Infinity War” either “end game”—two of the highest-grossing films in history directed by Anthony and Joe Russo—surely not to be missed”The Gray Man”, the new movie Netflix where will they meet Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans.

In this new trailer, Chris Evans is the one who steals the limelight by playing the villain “Lloyd Hanson”one of his former classmates who will try to eliminate him once and for all.

This Netflix movie It is based on the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney.adapted from a screenplay by Joe, Anthony Russo, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

For his part, Gosling is known to the CIA agent, “Court Gentry”, with the name of “Grey Man”, who is released from prison and is recruited by his controller, Donald Filzroy (Billy Bob Thomton) and revive the project ” Serra Six”.

The cast is joined by Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, Regé-Jean Page, Julia Butters, Eme Ikwuakor, Scott Haze

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas in the official posters of “The Gray Man”. COURTESY / NETFLIX



Netflix: When does “The Gray Man” premiere?

“The Gray Man” will be available on the Netflix platform on Friday, July 22.

“The Gray Man”, the most expensive (so far) on Netflix

The Gray Man” promises a unique perspective on an action movie. SPECIAL / NETFLIX



During its announcement in July 2020, Netflix said that “The Gray Man” would become the most expensive movie ever made by the platform throughout its history, even surpassing “Red Notice”, with Gal Gadot, Ryan Gosling and Dwayne Johnson.

Netflix invested around 200 million dollars, one of the platform’s biggest bets for this year, described by film experts as “blockbusters”, which it hopes to recover ground after the losses in subscribers reported in the first quarter of this year.

From the hand of Evans and Gosling, “The Gray Man” promises a unique perspective on an action movie.

“The film is a true hand in hand between these two great actors who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be and what it can do.“Filmmaker Anthony Russo told Deadline during the announcement.

