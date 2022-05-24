Netflix pits Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in first trailer for The Gray Man

After much waiting, Netflix released the first preview of one of its biggest bets this year, The Gray Man. The new movie of russo brothers has a luxury cast headed by Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans and it spares nothing on action.

This film began its journey almost a decade ago. Since then he has been changing director and cast a significant number of times. One of the last lineups that the film had involved the director James Gray (Ad Astra, Armageddon Time) and names like Brad Pitt Y Charlize Theron. It was only in the middle of 2020 that The Gray Man found the necessary momentum when Anthony and Joe Russo took control.

The story of this film takes us before a skilled mercenary known as Sierra Six (Gosling) who uncovers dark CIA secrets. This situation will not go unnoticed by the agency, who will put a price on his former collaborator’s head. Cornered, Sierra Six must constantly flee, especially from Lloyd Hansen (Evans), his former colleague.

This duo promises.

As the film arrives in July, Netflix began to reinforce the Promotion campaign throwing the first trailer. The trailer wastes no time showing that the story has action everywhere, from mercenaries searching for the CIA target, to a surprising train chase that ends in debris and explosions, to a fight between Sierra Six and Lloyd loaded with hits and humour. The video also serves to introduce the rest of the cast, where we find Anne of Arms (Blonde), Rege-Jean Page (Bridgetton), Jessica Henwick (The Matrix Resurrections), DeObia Oparei (GoT), Wagner Moura (Narcos), the star of Bollywood Dhanushthe Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton and the great actress Alfred Woodard.

It is worth remembering that before the film was released, Netflix confirmed that the story will have a prequel. The streaming platform knows that this product will pay off. The actions of the Russos always leave traces, without further ado they were responsible for two of the highest-grossing films of all time avengers infinity war Y Avengers: Endgamethey are also behind one of Netflix’s original hits, extraction with Chris Hemsworth.

The Gray Man is scheduled for a limited run at cinemas from July 15and then it will be released in Netflix the July 22.

