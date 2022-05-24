Netflix pits Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in first trailer for The Gray Man

After much waiting, Netflix released the first preview of one of its biggest bets this year, The Gray Man. The new movie of russo brothers has a luxury cast headed by Ryan Gosling Y Chris Evans and it spares nothing on action.

This film began its journey almost a decade ago. Since then he has been changing director and cast a significant number of times. One of the last lineups that the film had involved the director James Gray (Ad Astra, Armageddon Time) and names like Brad Pitt Y Charlize Theron. It was only in the middle of 2020 that The Gray Man found the necessary momentum when Anthony and Joe Russo took control.

