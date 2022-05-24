Natalie Portman feels strong on her return to Thor and Marvel

Marvel has a number of exciting things in store for the future, some of which we’re already aware of and others that are likely under vault. But no one can deny that one of the most anticipated elements among several is the return of Natalie Portman to the Thor saga, after having left the franchise under poor conditions. Upon her return, not only will she play the role that she had forgotten years ago, but she will also undergo a metamorphosis to embody the first Goddess of thunder with everything and the Mjolnir of the worthy in hand.

Of course not only the fans are excited, but also the actress herself. Natalie Portman recently spoke with the magazine Vanity Fair about her return to Marvel headquarters and how demanding it was on this occasion, embodying a totally different Jane Foster, stronger and totally dedicated to the brute physicality characteristic of any superhero.

“It was pretty fun,” Portman recounted. “I worked with a trainer named Naomi Pendergast for, I think it was, four months leading up to the shoot, and then obviously throughout the shoot.”

The actress’s training required a lot of constant work with weights and too many protein shakes, something that Portman had never had to do for any role. The idea was to get a voluminous body, but not in aesthetic matters, but in strength. The new Lady Thor required very physical scenes, so much of the effort was to achieve agility and strength skills.

“It’s definitely things that help you get into character, and it’s definitely changed the way I move now,” he continued. “You walk differently, you feel different. I mean, it’s so wild to feel strong for the first time in my life. It’s definitely very exciting.”

It is still not clear how Natalie Portman’s character will return to the saga of Thor much less how he will acquire the powers of the God of Thunder. However, we are sure that Taika Waititi has everything under control and has also drawn up an ingenious plan that was attractive enough to get the Oscar winner for the black swan return to the world of comics.

Thor: Love and Thunder It will be a film with a voluminous and attractive cast. In addition to Portman and Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie will also return along with several of the Guardians of the Galaxy like Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan. In addition, Christian Bale will return to the comics cinema since his farewell as Batman in Nolan’s films, now to play the antagonist of the party, a ruthless being called Gorr The Butcher God. Excited is little.