Nahuel Guzmán will be suspended for one game, Atlas assistant leaves three for throwing the ball

Nahuel Guzmangoalkeeper of tigersit goes a game suspendedfor stopping the advance of Atlas with a ball and being credited with a second yellow, while the assistant of the rojinegros, Gustavo Witte, will leave for three games sent off, so he will not be able to be in the final.

“The Disciplinary Commission reports that, based on the provisions of article 73 of the Sanctions Regulations, it received from the UANL Tigers Club a request for investigation into the expulsion of the player Nahuel Ignacio Guzman Palomeque during the match played on May 21, 2022; corresponding to the Semifinal Vuelta of the #GritaMéxicoC22 Tournament of LIGA MX between the Clubs TIGRES DE LA UANL vs. ATLAS”, informed the Disciplinary Commission, last Monday.

“In the same way, it is reported that in relation to the Request for Investigation for a possible Manifest Error of the Arbitrator, presented by the UANL Tigers Club., once the investigation related to the expulsion of the player has been carried out Nahuel Ignacio Guzman Palomeque corresponding to the Semifinal of the Return of the 2022 Clausura Tournament of LIGA MX played between the clubs Tigres de la UANL vs. Atlas and after having analyzed the corresponding play, as well as assessed the evidence and other documents provided, it is determined that said request is not applicable, so the player will not be able to participate with his team in his next official match of the LIGA MX “, informed the Disciplinary Commission.

After doing the analysis and reviewing the evidence presented, including a video where it is seen that an element of the Atlas throws the ball to the field, it was determined that Nahuel Guzman he is sent off for one game, while Gustavo Witte leaves for three games, for violating Fair Play and throwing balls onto the field.

Gustavo Witte is an Atlas kinesiologist and will not be able to be in the final of the red and black team against Pachuca.