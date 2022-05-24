Nadal, among the 100 most influential in the world, according to ‘Time’ magazine

The American Magazine’Time‘ just posted your list of the 100 most influential people of 2022, a compilation that he makes on a global scale. In it appears the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadalspecifically in the ‘Icons’ section, and shares a category with other personalities such as the famous singer Adele.

Some of the well-known characters that also appear on the list are the journalist Oprah Winfrey and Apple CEO Tim Cook -collected in the category ‘Titans’-. In ‘Artists’, the actresses appear Sarah Jessica Parker Y Mila Kunisamong others.

Putin and Zelensky, together on the list

On the other hand, the ‘Leaders’ section is shared by the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelensky Y Vladimir Putin. Other political personalities are also present here, such as the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the USA, Joe Biden.

In the ‘Innovative’ section appear the actress and singer Zendaya and the Colombian banker David Velez. Lastly, as ‘Pioneers’ there are profiles such as that of the basketball player Candace Parker and environmental activist and indigenous leader Sonia Guajajara.