Minecraft overtakes Nintendo’s titans to become UK’s best-selling game on Switch – XBOX on MundoInsider

Mojang’s game has once again proven to be an unstoppable force in the gaming industry. Minecraft beats the Nintendo titans to become the UK’s best-selling game on Switch.

The latest UK video game sales charts revealed that Minecraft was the seventh best-selling game on Switch last week. Last week he was around number 10.

This means that Mojang Studios’ sandbox game has featured in the top 40 sales charts for 193 consecutive weeks. As of this week, the game reached an impressive milestone by surpassing Nintendo’s own behemoths. Some examples are Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and the entire Pokémon franchise. Only Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons have outsold Minecraft on Switch in the UK.

While this is a pretty impressive feat, it shouldn’t surprise us given that Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time overall. This happens on all platforms. Not to mention that it is the most popular game on all of YouTube. Recall that it became the first game to reach 1 billion total views on the platform by the end of 2021.