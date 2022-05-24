Miley Cyrus responds to Selena Gomez for having imitated her on television

Recently Selena was the host of the famous program ‘Saturday Night Live’, where she put aside her successful songs and spent a few minutes doing a comical monologue about her life.

Moment in which he made a couple of jokes about his love situation, because let’s remember that the also actress has been single for a long time and without falling in love.

However, she confirmed in her ‘sketch’ that she is ready for love and that she has hope after starring in the ‘show’, as she gave an example of great stars and celebrities who have left the program with a love relationship.

In the midst of her debut as an SNL presenter, the former Disney star confessed her excitement at being there, because it was one of the programs she watched as a child in the company of her mother, to whom she sent a greeting taking advantage of her minutes on camera.

After his tender and humorous greeting to his mother, he began to tell how he started acting, saying that he was seven years old when he participated in his first “show” which was Barney and his friends.

Having said that, she confessed how important it was for her to be on her feet on the TV show, and right there she mentioned her friend Miley Cyrus.

“I asked my old friend, Miley Cyrus, and she was like, ‘Just be yourself and have fun,’ and I was like, ‘That’s just an excuse for me to impersonate you on the ‘show,’ so she was like, ‘Damn! , Yes! I’m Miley Cryus’”, commented the singer between laughs which produced quite a few laughs in the audience that was from the studio and, obviously, those who saw it at home.

Of course, Selena even shone in the imitation, so much so that she even changed her tone of voice, something very characteristic of Miley who always speaks and moves with a very rockstar attitude.

And although, until then everything was quite funny, the iconic phrase “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus” made much more sense when Cyrus herself used it to respond to her friend’s imitation. So much so that even that could become an iconic musical war cry, in the style of the famous “It’s Britney, bitch”.

Miley has decided to give power to her cry on her social networks and has done so with a photograph on her Instagram profile where she is lying in bed with a tea in her hand and a t-shirt that has that phrase printed on it, which is why in just seconds has viralized his Hell, yes! I’m Miley Cryus.”

In addition, for those who do not understand the reference, the interpreter of ‘Party in the USA’ published a carousel and finally published the clip of the monologue where Selena Gomez mentioned her and imitated her.

Of course, the comments have not been long in coming and even the original Instagram account commented on the publication. “She is just being Miley”, commented the profile of the social network.

