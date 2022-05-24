Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes and John Travolta join as presenters

Mila Kunis, Wesley Snipes Y John Travolta are among the latest batch of celebrities to host the Oscars, producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan said on Friday.

With just over two weeks to go until the event, there is pressure to reverse the slide in ratings, which hit an all-time low last year.

Travolta may forever be remembered for introducing Idina Menzel as Adele Dazeem at the Academy Awards eight years ago. (She had a chance to redeem herself on the following year’s broadcast.)

Read also: Oscar Awards 2022: Who will win the category of Best Supporting Actor?

Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s winner for best supporting actor, Daniel Kaluyawill also present awards at the show.

They all join the ranks of previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Zoë Kravitz and Kevin Costner, and last year’s winners Anthony Hopkins and Youn Yuh-jung, who are expected to grace the stage of the Dolby Theater on March 27.

The delivery of the Oscars, in its 94th edition, will be broadcast live on ABC starting at 8 pm in New York (0100 GMT) and will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

rad