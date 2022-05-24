Marvel: Microsoft rejected Spider-Man and he has to bite his fingers

marvel spider man It could have been an Xbox exclusive, but Microsoft would have turned down the deal offered by Marvel in the 2010s.

History is made of missed opportunities. Mike Smith, artistic director of the Decca record company, who refused to sign the Beatles because, according to him, rock was doomed. Matt Damon who said no to the first role ofAvatar, and 10% on box office tickets. Hwang Dong-hyeok, the creator of squid game, who fought for 10 years, his stage being rejected from all sides. Y Microsoft, who refused to keep Marvel exclusivesin order to focus on their own franchises.

The information comes directly from the book by Steven L. Kent (The Definitive History of Video Games, Volume 2: Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, and the Multi-Billion Dollar Battle to Shape Modern Gaming) which, in addition to having the most indigestible title in the video game department of any media library, contains plenty of anecdotes about the behind-the-scenes of the industry.

The author reveals, among other things, a case dating from 2014, involving Jay Ong, Executive Vice President and Head of Marvel Gamesand executives from Microsoft and Sony.

arachnid could have ended with an Xbox logo on his outfit

According to Jay Ong, the Maison des Idées grew tired of the exploitative games created by Activision in the 2000s. Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, Spider-Man: Edge of Time and the horrible Spider-Man: Realm of Shadows.

Aware of the enormous commercial potential of the video game market, Jay Ong set out in early 2010 to find an alternative to Activision. A decision that coincided with the restart of the Spidey license in the cinema with The amazing Spider Manand the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Iron Man having landed in 2008, followed by Thor and consorts, to the apotheosis avengers in 2012.

In 2014, after years of investigation, and when the MCU was already entering its Phase 2, Jay Ong organized meetings with experts from Microsoft and Sony to propose that they obtain the rights to certain exclusive Marvel licenses -and especially those of Spider-Man . -Men. His goal was to findshelterfor Spidey and the other Marvel IPs, to develop high-quality AAA blockbusters, both from a narrative and gameplay point of viewand based on original independent scripts from the films.

yesjust contemplating the success of his outcast

While one would have thought that Marvel would have preferred to entrust the baby to Americans, chauvinism obliges, it was a missed date for Xbox. According to Ong, “Microsoft’s strategy was to focus on their own intellectual properties, they passed their turnSony had been much more enthusiastic and quickly offered to make a AAA title. Spiderman exclusive to PS4, which will become marvel spider man. With the success we know.

Developed internally by Insomniac Games (Resistance, Ratchet and Clank), METERhasrvel spider man was released in 2018 and swept everything in its path from Best Action Game to Game of the Year at the Game Critics Awards at E3 2018. The game has sold over 20 million copies to date., and was one of the sellers of the PS4 system. Its sequel/DLC Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has found more than 6.5 million buyers.

METERicrosoft pretending nothing happened

of course yes marvel spider man was a huge success, it’s because the esthetes at Insomniac Games were in charge. If Microsoft had hit the jackpot, one can legitimately wonder what internal studio could have piloted such a project exclusively for Xbox One.

The kings of the Turn 10 technique (the license Strength) have never made titles other than racing games. Lionhead Studios, the studio of Peter Molyneux (author of Black White Y Fable) could have been in charge of the project, at the risk of having a final product as ambitious as it is totally defective. And why not 343 Industries (aura)? Its mastery of the Xbox ecosystem architecture could have made for a splendid and solid game in terms of gameplay. A Spidey in FPS mode? The proposal could have been interesting.

However, the most pessimistic might argue that Xbox is capable of the best and the worstwith as an example of the worst marvel avengersa poorly finished service game as pleasurable as juggling sea urchins.

met soon a double dose of spider for the PlayStation camp

The double commercial and critical success of marvel spider man ratified a long-term agreement between Sony and Marvel Games, for the development of sequels to the Spidey game, but also titles dedicated to other great figures from the House of Ideas. Despite this contract, Marvel titles have been released on other platforms without PlayStation exclusivity (Marvel Guardians of the Galaxy), and others are planned in all media (Marvel’s Midnight Suns).

All eyes are essentially on Marvel Spider-Man 2, which will see a collaboration between Miles Morales and Peter Parker, but also the arrival of Venom. Let’s also remember that Insomniac Games is working on a Marvel Wolverine as exciting as it is mysterious, that Sony promises to be dark and violent.