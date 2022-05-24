Marvel fans hallucinate with his physical change

The actor Will Poulter is in Ibiza on vacation and there are photos of him on the beach showing how strong he has become to play Adam Warlock in Marvel Studios.

James Gunn chose to Will Poulter What adam warlock for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and at first fans weren’t sure he was the right actor to bring this mighty hero to life. Above all, because there was the memory of his performances in films like The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader (2010), We are the Miller (2013) or the saga of the maze runner. But the actor himself said that he used a brutal training system and the results are spectacular.

Here we can see pictures of Will Poulter on the beach where he shows how strong he is.

Next to him is the actress Florence Pughwho has also participated in Marvel Studios What Yelena Belova in the film black widow and the series Hawk Eye from Disney Plus. They both agreed on midsummer (2019) and it seems that they maintain the friendship.

What do we know about Adam Warlock?

For now we do not have many details of how it will be Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) in Marvel Studiosas James Gunn he usually changes quite a bit the origin of the characters he uses in his films. But we know that it will be the result of an experiment by the Sovereigns that aims to make the most perfect being possible. So they will surely launch it against the Guardians of the Galaxybut as in the comics, it is most likely that he will go against his creators and start a lonely life.

Beside Will Poulter in the film we will also see Chris Pratt as Peter Quill / Star-Lord, Zoë Saldana like Gamora, dave baptist like Drax, Vin Diesel as Groot (voice), Bradley Cooper as Rocket (voice), Karen Gillan like nebula, Pom Klementieff like mantis, Sylvester Stallone as Stakar Ogord, elizabeth debicki like Ayesha and Sean Gunn like Kraglin.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will premiere on May 5, 2023.