Love and Thunder’ with an imposing Christian Bale as Gorr

After ‘Avengers: Endgame’ We saw Thor channel his way with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ after everything that happened in Asgard and the end of the Infinity saga.

Now, in this new solo installment, Thor finds his way. Although you won’t have much time to relax after the unexpected reappearance of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), whom we have already seen return in his previous trailer, now turned into the Goddess of Thunder and that he will fight hand to hand with Thor.

In addition, they will have a new enemy to face. Nothing less than Gorr, the Butcher Goda godhunter who wants to take revenge on the Olympian godswho will give life to a creepy christian bale that can already be seen in this new advance. hat I would be trying to kill Zeus and the high court of the gods, as he promises in this trailer: “The gods only care about themselves, so this is my oath: all gods shall die.” For his part, Russell Crowe as Zeus, supreme god of Olympus threatened by Gorr. We can see it at the end of the trailer exposing the most intimate side of Thor.





Natalie Portman carrying Thor’s hammer in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Marvel Studios



To combat it, Thor will re-form an alliance with Jane, although this time it is only in a “professional” way, and he will have to share the power of the hammer with her. This is how he tells it himself Taika Waititi in the new trailergiving voice again to the rocky god Korg, whom we could already see in ‘Ragnarok’ and in ‘Endgame’ as one of the inhabitants of the new Asgard: “After all, he claims his title as the one and only Thor… wait, I spoke too fast.”

you can see all these news in the video above, which shows some details of this new adventure to the rhythm of ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’, by Guns and Roses. We guess this new MCU movie will also lay the groundwork for the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ who is finalizing the preparations for his VOL. 3.

Surely you are interested in:

Chris Hemsworth gets a new Thor-style tattoo: “Sacred Geometry”