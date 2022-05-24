Love and Thunder presents Gorr, Christian Bale’s terrible godslayer

MADRID, May 24. (CultureLeisure) –

Marvel Studios has released an electrifying new trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. A preview that, in addition to taking fans on a fast-paced journey through the cosmos at the hands of the “space Viking”, reveals the first official look at Gorr, the butcher of gods, the fearsome villain played by Christian bale.

“This is my oath: All gods will die“. With this forceful phrase the character of Bale, who appears several times during the more than two minutes of trailer, makes clear what their deadly intentions are.

Also, the trailer shows how Thor got in shape after his weight gain in Endgame… and his surprising reunion with Jane Fostereight years, seven months and six days later, already converted into the incredible and imposing Mighty Thor, the new and very worthy bearer of Mjolnir. Both, as gods that they are, will also be the target of Gorr and his terrible Necroespada, the legendary dark weapon that also has its role in the preview.

“In Thor: Love and Thunder from Marvel Studios, The God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s faced before: a quest for inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To deal with the threat, Thor enlists the King’s help. Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), of Korg (Taika Waititi) and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a cosmic adventure in which they will have to discover the mystery of the revenge of the Butcher of Gods. and stop it before it’s too late,” reads the official synopsis.

In addition to starring Chris Hemswhorth, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale, the film directed by Taika Waititi features the return of Tessa Thompson as Valkyria, Jamie Alexander as Lady Sif, Chris Pratt as Peter QuillKaren Gillian as Nebula and Pom Klementieff as Mantis.

Also confirmed are the cameos of Sam Neill as the false Odin, Melissa McCarthy as the false Hela, Matt Damon as the false Loki and Luke Hemsworth as the false Thor and the addition of Russell Crowe as Zeus himself.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters on July 8.