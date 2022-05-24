love | 7 signs to realize that you are in a healthy relationship | Couples | Tips | loving relationship | Psychology | Wellness | News | VIU

The love relationships they don’t have to be perfect, but they do have to be healthy; then “The healthier a relationship, the more sense of satisfaction, gratification, stability and well-being you will have in your life”according to psychologist and couples therapist Massiel Martel, who claims that cultivating healthy relationships has a positive effect on your mental health. Therefore, here we explain how to realize that your relationship is on the right track.

you can be yourself

In a relationship healthy, there is no pressure to pretend or force yourself to be who you are not. You have the ability to express yourself with complete confidence and freedom , to say what you feel and think without fear of being judged by your partner. According to the psychologist, you should not feel the need to fake something, but the relationship flows naturally between the two.

There is a feeling of well-being

For that feeling of general well-being to exist, the positive situations or aspects must outweigh the negative ones . “To know that a relationship is good, we need an indicator of 5 against 1, of 5 positive situations against one not so positive or conflictive”reveals the therapist. Also, you have to keep in mind that these situations must have the same level of magnitude to be able to compare them, because, for example, it will not be balanced if you only consider a great fight with some good moments that you could have together.

They have healthy boundaries

Loving your partner does not mean giving your consent to everything. Extremes are harmful, so set boundaries that are not problematic and with which you both feel comfortable It is the best way to have a healthy and respectful relationship. According to the specialist, these must be previously discussed and agreed upon so that both know and are clear about the most appropriate behaviors to carry out the relationship in harmony.

Among the most common disagreements that can arise is maintaining contact or communication with ex-partners, a controversial issue to this day. According to the therapist, this also has a solution if limits and agreements are established with which both feel comfortable. (Photo: Shutterstock)

They establish agreements

In a healthy relationship, it is as important to ask as to give in, because both must have the capacity to establish agreements and negotiations without this meaning that sacrifices must be made . Well, according to the psychologist, it is not about easily accepting to modify something that the other does not like about you without taking your opinion into account, but about reaching a midpoint in which both feel comfortable and sufficiently satisfied.

they trust each other

Trust is not synonymous with invasion of privacy as is commonly believed (wanting to know what the other is doing, where and with whom he is at any time); but to know that regardless of the situation, they can turn to each other. According to the therapist, trust is be sure that somehow everything will work out if you support each other .

There is good communication

In good communication, it is not only the things that are said that matter, but also how they are said. According to the psychologist, in a healthy relationship you can speak empathetically, assertively and respectfully without having to get hurt or injured.

They work as a team