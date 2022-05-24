Kylie Jenner commended for wearing makeup and wearing the tracksuit in a rare unedited photo with her daughter Stormi, 4, in Italy

KYLIE Jenner received positive feedback from fans for ditching her completely glam, no-makeup look while in Italy with her daughter Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum left his newborn son at home, as well as his dad Travis Scott who was seen out celebrating in his absence.

But Kylie, 24, was praised by her fans during her lavish vacation in Italy, as she shared photos in comfortable clothes without makeup.

In one image, the reality star wore a gray jumpsuit and white sneakers while her four-year-old daughter Stormi sported a white tank top, black leggings, and the same shoes.

Both mother and daughter put on makeup and left their natural hair behind as they sunbathed in Portofino on their trip.

PRAISE FROM THE FANS

A fan re-shared the image on Reddit, writing: “I love Kylie and Stormi comfy.”

Others rushed to the comments section to offer their own opinions on Kylie’s natural beauty.

“Ugh too cute,” one gushed, while a second noted, “He just looks happier and less deer in the headlights.”

“Nobody low-key does streetwear like Ky,” noted a third.

“She looks so pretty!” another mentioned.

ITALIAN ESCAPE

Kylie and Stormi flew to Portofino last weekend to attend the lavish wedding of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

But the makeup mogul decided to leave his little dad Travis Scott and his newborn son in California for the hike.

FLY ALONE

His trip didn’t stop the rapper from enjoying some freedom, as he was spotted partying with friends in Hollywood over the weekend.

The Astroworld star wore ripped jeans, a t-shirt and an open button.

She accessorized with tennis shoes, a baseball cap and a large silver chain necklace.

BEHAVIOR HAPPY

Earlier this month, Travis was criticized for dancing on bikini-clad women in front of Kylie and Stormi.

The performance was part of Travis’ performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

The father-of-two took to the stage dressed in an all-white suit, consisting of a long-sleeved shirt, puffer jacket, and sharp sunglasses.

While rapping, the musician was seen interacting with dancers and models on stage.

In a fan-re-shared clip on Reddit, Travis could be seen approaching a dancer who was skimpy dressed in a white bikini, fur jacket, and icy makeup.

The controversial star then put her head on his chest and pounded as she rubbed and stroked him.

Fans were blown away by the performance as they slammed him for the flirtatious interaction in front of Kylie and Stormi.

FAN PLAY

One fan commented: “Lol useless, especially when your partner and baby are in the room.”

A second remarked, “Show or not, it was more attention he gave her than Kylie all night.”

A third joked: “Him for the STREETs”, while a fourth remarked: “Travis doesn’t even claim Kylie why are you all surprised? Lmao “.

Another complained: “It’s so disgusting, what?”

One last scream: “I fully understand that it’s a performance and all. I’m just saying it wasn’t necessary because it didn’t contribute to the performance or the story in any way, lol. “

They continued: “If it played a significant role in the performance, then that’s fine. It just didn’t have to happen especially if it could potentially make your woman uncomfortable. For example, it was awkwardly long and it made me uncomfortable. “

SHOW-STOPPER

Meanwhile, while Travis was back out celebrating over the weekend, Kylie was named by fans the most dressed up at her sister Kourtney’s wedding.

Stormi also stole the show, looking gorgeous and glam while wearing a white Dolce and Gabbana sundress.

