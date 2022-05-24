Kylie Jenner and her intervention more “fashion”

The prestigious model and businesswoman, Kylie Jenner, does know how to give a personal touch to her belongings. In this case, we will enter a customization worthy of catwalks. Then join us in this runway and style story.

Kylie Jenner is one of the most important models today. Born in the sunny The Angels in 1997, Kylie From a very young age she has had a great exposure, largely because she is part of the Kardashian family, and therefore of the reality show with the most audience in the history of TV: Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

although for Kylie there is life outside the catwalks, since he has founded his own company. Is about kyliecosmetics, a company run by herself where she develops, together with her team of professionals, a truly extensive line of cosmetics. In turn, in a past project, together with her sister Kendall, she set up a clothing brand called Kendall & Kylie.

Now, Kylie has a declared passion for cars and automotive culture in general. What’s more, she even owns a small but prestigious personal collection. Among them there is a specimen that is worthy of a museum. Its about Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

East British SUV it is one of the most interesting cars of the factory. Modern, spacious and refined, rolls royce seems to have hit the nail on the head with his model Cullinan. Kylie could not stop her fashion instinct and has personalized it, specifically inside her.

The roof, upholstery and even the steering wheel have been customized in bouncy pink, and Jenner decided to add a “legend” to the body that reads: Stormi’s Mom. In translation, she is “Stormi’s Mom”, referring to the daughter she had with the rapper. Travis Scott.

So the youngest of the Jenner intervened her Rolls-Royce Cullinan with a very particular touch, and I would even say unique, since I don’t think there is another similar one. About tastes, dear readers, there is nothing written.

