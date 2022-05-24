Kris Jenner’s dress for Kourtney’s wedding draws comparisons to ‘Schitt’s Creek’

ads

These iconic television matriarchs have more in common than you think.

Kris Jenner walked her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, down the aisle at her Italian wedding to Travis Barker in a feather-and-sequined Dolce & Gabbana gown.

The look certainly made a big splash, so much so that it drew comparisons to the elegant gown “Schitt’s Creek” character Moira Rose wore to the premiere of her fictional movie, “Crows Have Eyes II.”

A TikTok user posted a video comparing the two fashionable moms with the caption, “Does Kris Jenner’s wedding outfit look familiar to anyone else?”

Commenters chimed in, writing, “Moira is everything Kris thinks she is” and “Moira walked so Kris could run.”

Schitt’s Creek super fans will remember when Moira Rose bought Pamella Roland’s glamorous gold gown adorned with ostrich feathers.

In fact, there was an entire episode dedicated to “The Dress.” Then, on “Crows Premiere,” he was finally able to show off at the big event.

Kris Jenner dazzled in a feather dress for her daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s Italian wedding. GC Images

Catherine O’Hara, who plays Moira, told Vanity Fair, “It’s such a beautiful light, there’s a kind of embellished nudity to me” in the dress. “It’s so different and unarmoured compared to most of what Moira wears. Her armor fell off. It was just, ‘Please love me and my movie.’ It’s so open in that way, and revealing.”

Catherine O’Hara’s glamorous gown was worn twice in the show. ©CBC (Canadian Broadcast Corp.)

On the show, Moira couldn’t afford the designer dress, and neither could the production of “Schitt’s Creek”; Costume designer Debra Hanson had to justify the nearly $10,000 look by wearing the dress in two episodes, she told Vanity Fair.

Unfortunately, Rose’s moment of glamor was cut short when ravens descended on the red carpet, but no such tragedy befell the Kardashian-Barker wedding. The bride wore a white lace minidress with a cathedral veil and changed into a black version of the same design for the reception, sporting a “Mrs. Barker’s leather jacket on top to match her new husband.

Thankfully, no one said “Ew” to Jenner’s feathered dress, which she wore to party all night in Portofino.

The cast of “Schitt’s Creek” got all glamorous for the premiere of “The Crows Have Eyes III: The Crowening”. popular tv

