Kris Jenner, 66, dazzles in stunning dress ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kris Jenner left fans swooning in her gorgeous dress before her daughter Kourtney married husband Travis.

The 66-year-old socialite looked ageless as ever in a floor-length silver polka dot dress.

Kris could be seen posing like a storm in the gorgeous gray garment, which highlighted her killer figure and slim stature.

The reality star’s form-fitting outfit also featured sheer arms and a plunging neckline, which gave way to a large cross-shaped pendant.

The proud mum had her lush dark locks slicked back and looked very polished for her daughter’s big day, with a layer of dark red lipstick to finish off her look.

Kris dressed to the nines for her daughter Kourtney's wedding in Italy

Kris took to Instagram on Sunday (May 22) to give her fans a sneak peek of her outfit on the day of daughter Kourtney’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis.

She credited the brains behind her envious ensemble when she wrote, “La Dolce Vita! I love you @dolcegabbana makeup @ash_kholm Hair @andrewfitzsimons.”

Kris-adoring fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the Kardashians star, but it’s clear many thought she looked like the spitting image of their daughter.

One wrote, “Ok Kourtney is literally your twin,” while attaching fire emojis.

Kris posed in a stunning silver polka dot dress

A second agreed: “At first glance I thought it was Kourtney!”

A third commented: “Kris! You’re shining!” while a fourth said: “COME FOR MOM”.

A fifth added: “OMG awesome.”

Kourtney will marry Travis for the third time after the lovelorn couple tied the knot in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards in April.

Kourtney and Travis got married after the Grammy Awards

The couple then made things official at a Santa Barbara courthouse last weekend, but this weekend will see them declare their love in a ceremony at a fairytale castle in Portofino, Italy.

Portofino is a fishing village on the coast of the Italian Riviera, and the impressive castle, called Castello Brown, looks just as picturesque.

Kourtney’s sister Kylie has already given fans a sneak peek at the lush wedding with a photo of the table decorations.

Kourtney's sister Kylie gave fans a peek inside her sister's wedding decor

The table had a tablecloth on it that was blue and white with ornate patterns.

Kourtney and Travis went public with their relationship in 2021, but have known each other since 2006.

The couple went Instagram official in February 2021 with an adorable photo holding hands, before getting engaged later that year.

