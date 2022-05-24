Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker: marriage in Italy is baroque. Photo and video

Among the guests also Mark Hoppus, Chiara Ferragni and Fedez and Andrea Bocelli who sang for the newlyweds. The bride’s white dress in lace and satin with a very short bodice is fabulous

There is no two without three, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate their third wedding in Italy in a few weeks. After the high alcoholic rate celebrated by an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas in early April and the more official one, complete with a white suit and convertible with a sign Just married, a week ago, it was the turn of the religious rite. The chosen location is Villa L’Olivetta, the historic residence in Portofino of the stylists Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Flashy ceremony, parade through the streets of central Liguria and a few guests including the entire Kardashian clan, stars and influencers. photo | video

ITALIAN ALLURE ALSO IN THE DRESS – The ceremony took place on a terrace facing the sea of ​​castel Brown transformed into a baroque church, among golden candelabra and roses. A wedding in full Dolce & Gabbana style. Both in the mood of the environment and in the clothes. Like Kourtney’s wedding one in lace and white silk satin, very short, with a long hand embroidered veil with floral texture. The image of the Virgin and the words were embroidered in the center of the veil family, loyalty respect. The very short white bodice enhances the 43-year-old’s femininity. For the groom, on the other hand, a full double-breasted jacket with peak lapels and classic trousers with pleat and side band. White shirt, bow tie and golden cross brooch with black crystals complete the dress.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, marriage is double: one trash, the other super chic

WEDDING OR SHOW? – Touch and run. The guests’ long weekend was full of events: dinner at Puny on Friday evening and a trip to the abbey of San Fruttuoso on Saturday. On Sunday then the wedding. And at each appointment the traditional change of clothes. For the ceremony, the members of the Kardashian family chose very different dresses: Kylie sports a fitted dress with a floral design, Kim, on the other hand, chose a long black bandaged sheath dress with a golden crucifix on the chest and Kris Jenner a powder-colored plumed dress.

Kim Kardashian (with her sister Kourtney), Heidi Klum, Alessandra Ambrosio and the others: breasts on view at the sexiest gala in New York!

STAR, VIP AND GUESTS – There have been many sightings in Portofino from Beyoncé to Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, from Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to Mark Hoppus, also spotted in Piazza Duomo in Milan with Fedez, and his wife Skya. The wedding was also attended by Kourtney’s children with ex-partner Scott Disick (Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Regin, 7) and those Barker had from ex-wife Shanna Moakler and the first comrade Oscar De La Hoya. And among the ‘surprises’ also a live performance by Andrea Bocelli, immortalized on social media while he sings Can’t help falling in love by Elvis Presley, while the bride and groom dance in the background.





