Kim Kardashian To Promote Beyond Meat As New ‘Chief Flavor Consultant’

Beyond Meat Inc. has hired celebrity and influencer Kim Kardashian as its “senior flavor consultant,” giving the plant-based burger maker a powerful ally in its bid to turn its performance around.

Kardashian, who often posts photos of her well-stocked fridge on social media, said she will be sharing her favorite Beyond Meat products in the company’s newsletter. In a post on Instagram, she said that she was inspired by the company’s mission. In a statement to Beyond Meat, she said her products benefit “both people and the planet.”

She will appear in a new ad campaign for Beyond Meat. The company cited her “impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more.”

Kardashian’s involvement could help the beleaguered alternative meat maker, which has struggled to maintain its previous rate of growth amid heightened competition and questions about the products’ appeal and wholesomeness. Shares of Beyond Meat have plunged about 80% in the past 12 months and are currently down from where they traded in the company’s 2019 initial public offering.

Shares of Beyond Meat fell 5.3% at 10:26 a.m. in New York trading, reversing an earlier gain.

In Kardashian, the company has a valuable ally who, along with members of her family, is involved in several billion-dollar consumer brands. His underwear brand Skims earlier this year saw its valuation skyrocket to $3.2bn. His endorsement can make a product successful on its own, and his influence extends deep into the apparel and cosmetics industries.

His ability to raise a company’s profile will be welcomed by Beyond Meat, which is working to tame a costly production process for its new jerky product and lessen consumer curiosity about its products. In its most recent earnings, Beyond Meat said its jerky boosted sales at retailers, but sales of other products fell.

Kardashian joins Beyond Meat ambassadors like Kevin Hart, Shay Mitchell, Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy.