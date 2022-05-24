Kim Kardashian strips off tiny bikini in sizzling new wedding anniversary snaps of ex-husband Kanye West

KIM Kardashian celebrated what would have been the eighth wedding anniversary between her and Kanye West by giving a gift to fans.

The reality star shared some new snaps on Instagram that she was about to step out of a tiny bikini.

In a couple of photos, Kim, 41, sunbathed on two blue paddleboards.

She wore a tight gray bikini and wrap-around sunglasses.

The new photos come on the same day Kim and Kanye, 44, exchanged vows in 2014.

As for his ex, Kanye marked the occasion by returning to social media after a long self-imposed hiatus.

Ye also unveiled his new collaboration with McDonald’s and revealed that he and designer Naoto Fukasawa are planning to “reimagine McDonald’s packaging”.

The Heartless singer shared an image of the hamburger’s reimagined packaging on Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Next week, it’s French fries.”

Kim and Kanye got married on May 24, 2014 at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy as they walked down the aisle as friends and family watched.

The happy couple even wore matching jackets with the words “Just Married” shortly after the wedding.

The couple would spend six years together and take in four children: North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

However, while they were all smiles on their wedding day, the happy times weren’t going to last.

On February 19, 2021, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed for divorce, with Kim also seeking joint legal and physical custody of their children.

At the time, a source close to the beauty mogul told The Sun that the star’s divorce was “all amicable” and added “there is no drama” as the two were supposed to split their $ 2 billion fortune. .

Prior to their marriage, the two hired lawyers to prepare a prenup in the event of a breakup.

According to insiders, the founder of Skims would get $ 1 million for every year they got married, capped at $ 10 million, as well as keeping all the expensive gifts and jewelry given to her by the successful manufacturer. .

The weeks following Kim’s introduction were difficult, with Kanye claiming joint custody but asking the court not to give spousal support to her little mom.

He also suggested that both famous stars pay their own legal fees.

TO MOVE ON

After the divorce, Kim began dating Pete Davidson, 28, in October 2021, even though the rap star was furious about their relationship.

Recently, the KUWTK star showed her sweet tribute to her boyfriend Pete while attending her sister Kourtney’s wedding in Italy.

The reality star showed off her long pink nails in an Instagram photo.

The nail art had crystals placed on top of the pink acrylic on the ring finger.

Kardashian fans noticed that the crystals contained the letter P.

The Kardashians star has found a sweet way for her boyfriend to be with her on Kourtney’s special day.

