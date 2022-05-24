Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Bare Butt In Pink Thong Bodysuit After Kourtney’s Wild Wedding Weekend

KIM Kardashian showed off her famous curves in a pink SKIMS leotard after her sister Kourtney’s wild wedding in Italy.

The 41-year-old was flabbergasted wearing a tight thong and matching pantyhose as he posed on a wooden chair.

4

Kim sat in front of the camera in the first photo, before showing off her butt as she posed with her back to the camera.

The mother of four completed her bold look with furry purple mules and styled her hair in a shiny braid.

She subtitled the shots: “Still obsessed with the collaboration of @skims @fendi”.

Kim posted the raunchy footage just hours after Kourtney’s $ 2 million wild wedding party in Portofino.

Her eight-year-old daughter North shared a video of Kim performing on the 16th-century castle dance floor that Kourtney and Travis Barker hired for their big day.

Kim, Khloe, Kris, Kylie and Khloe could be spotted performing to the beat of the music in their formal Dolce and Gabbana dresses.

Critics trolled Kim for her “awkward” dance moves and begged her sisters to “take dance lessons.”

KKW Beauty founder was not joined by her fiancé Pete Davidson, 28, at Kourtney’s wedding.

Kim paid tribute to her man on the trip, though, by wearing bright pink acrylic nails adorned with the letter P written in crystals on the ring finger.

Fans went wild for the new shot, as they flooded comments to celebrate Pete’s sweet gesture.

“Okay, this is adorable,” wrote one next to a heart emoji, while a second chimed in: “You love yourself a little bit of Pete Davidson.”

DOLCE & GABBANA WEEKEND

Kourtney and Blink-182 musician Travis, 46, gave their third “I dos” on Sunday 22 May.

In addition to renting an entire castle for the reception, they held the ceremony at the bathing complex of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Kim went Gothic in a black lace dress with lace sleeve gloves, gloves and more crisscross necklaces on Kourtney’s big day,

She attended the wedding with North wearing a corset topper with a black cape, which some fans claimed was an “inappropriate” outfit.

North wore a constricting beige corset with a fur-pink coat and grilled pants, pairing the layers with a cute jeweled bag.

On Reddit, one user wrote: “I hope Kanye [West] talk to Kim about dressing their 8-year-olds repeatedly in corsets … it’s fucking weird). “

“I agree that the mom in me doesn’t like the corset on an 8 year old [old]Wrote another.

Kim’s ex Kanye, 44, recently ranted that Kim had allowed North to wear makeup.

And Kim was also targeted after piercing North’s ears with $ 50,000 Lorraine Schwarts diamond earrings in 2014. North was only 16 months old at the time.

4