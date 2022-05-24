Kim Kardashian is vetoed by Ferrari and will not be able to buy their cars

Although kim kardashian She is experiencing a great moment on a personal level thanks to her relationship with Pete Davidson, the businesswoman seems to have not left the eye of the hurricane since she wore the iconic dress of Marilyn Monroe on the met gala 2022. Now, a new controversy splashes this member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. And it is that a Ferrari representative declared that the socialite cannot buy some of the most exclusive vehicles.

After Italian newspaper Il Giornale published a report in March that the Skims founder was the latest celebrity to be added to an alleged Ferrari blacklist, a spokesperson for the company came out to clarify the situation. In recent statements to Marca, the spokesperson asserted that Kardashian is not banned as such from buying any car of her manufacture because the brand “does not veto any client.” Therefore, Kim is not on a blacklist. However, both Kim Kardashian and her sisters do have restrictions on buying some of her luxury cars.

Kim Kardashian’s Ferrari was bought with stolen money https://t.co/osagzCD23q pic.twitter.com/IoFm6UwFjZ — #News #Peru instantly… (@PeruNewsPapers) September 14, 2018

The blacklist

According to the information provided by the automotive company to the Spanish newspaper this month, none can acquire exclusive models and special editions of the brand. For now, they only have the right to buy serial production models.

“Ferrari reserves the right to decide on special editions,” the spokesman said.

The celebrities who head this “black list” are accused of “not taking care of their Ferraris” because they make custom modifications.

The list is long, among them are 50 Cent and Nicolas Cage who are rumored to be banned from owning their cars. Justin Bieber has also been banned by Ferrari since 2015 after West Coast Customs altered the color of a white 451, which he later put up for auction.

Ferrari declared Justin Bieber “persona non grata” for not complying with the code of use: He painted a 458 Italia model.

📌 Other banned: Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and Nicolas Cage.

📌 Maradona had permission to change the color 👍. pic.twitter.com/Lh4HkLD78q — Key Agency (@key_agency) May 14, 2022

However, the real reason why Ferrari made the decision to veto Kim Kardashian, who has had two cars of the brand, a model in 2012 that is not known if it was hers or Kanye West’s, is not known. The second was bought by a Malaysian businessman as a gift for his short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries in 2011.