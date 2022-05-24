Kim Kardashian is criticized for the ‘inappropriate’ corset of North West in the marriage of Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they were married for the third time in Italy with their family and friends present.

Amidst all the weird and wonderful looks, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North’s bridal fashion outfit has caused quite a stir.

During the wedding weekend of Kourtney Y Barker in Italy, kim and her 8-year-old daughter, Northwere seen in the city of Portofino with the oldest of Kanye West’s children wearing a corset over a long-sleeved shirt and leggings.

Fans have always admired Kim for her innovative and unique outfits, however, fans feel that North’s outfit is not right for her.

Photos of North wearing a corset were also posted on Reddit, where many people shared their thoughts.

One user wrote: “I hate the corset for her. She (she is the mom in me) But with that said, I love her outfits and I really hope to see this girl taking the fashion industry by storm in the future!

Another user wrote: “Over a t-shirt it looks more [apropiado para la edad] in the fashion sense. If that corset is tightened to slim down her girlish body, it’s 100% not right.”

Kardashian fans found the corset inappropriate for NorthWest.

Since women wore a corset in the Victorian era to shape their figures, fans thought the outfit was inappropriate for North.

There were similar reactions when she donned a black version of the pink corset.

However, some devoted fans of kardashian they called the people they hated North or criticized kim.

They stated that North’s outfit can be considered fashionable for a boy and that there is nothing wrong with it.

As North was covered from head to toe and can be seen wearing a cape under her corset, nothing about her outfit seems inappropriate for her.

A Twitter user wrote: “Calm down…now you’re just hating, the north is completely covered and the corset is obviously well made for a boy, it’s not like the tight ones to make your waist look snatched”. …you just enjoy hating this family.”

Another user wrote: “And I came to the conclusion that you guys are the weirdos because North doesn’t even wear a real corset. I look like a girl playing [a disfrazarse] #stopsexualizingkids.”

There were many other comments addressing the same issue. Since some people always have comments to go by and find the wrong things in every situation, there is no need to sexualize a girl.