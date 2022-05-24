Kim Kardashian is criticized for the ‘inappropriate’ corset of North West in the marriage of Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker they were married for the third time in Italy with their family and friends present.

Amidst all the weird and wonderful looks, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North’s bridal fashion outfit has caused quite a stir.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker