Kim Kardashian gets a new job as Beyond Meat’s “lead taste consultant”

Kim Kardashian was named Chief Taste Consultant for plant-based food company Beyond Meat after becoming a non-strict vegetarian two years ago.

The reality TV star, 41, shared a video on her Instagram page where she was tasting food with a male assistant by her side.

“Very well,” the prominent Kardashians said as she added that eating without meat is better for the planet and said she was inspired by the company’s mission.

“I am so inspired by @beyondmeat’s mission and excited to share their delicious plant-based products with all of you as their Chief Taste Consultant,” the star wrote in her caption.



The mom of four wore her long blonde hair loose over her shoulders and wore a sleeveless black top.

She was seen eating a variety of dishes that mimicked popular meats such as sausages and fried chicken.

Kim, who often posts photos of her well-stocked refrigerator on social media for fans, said she’ll be sharing her favorite Beyond Meat products in the company’s newsletter.



In a statement with Beyond Meat, he said his products benefit “both people and the planet.”

It will be the protagonist of a new Beyond Meat advertising campaign. The company cited its “flawless taste in food, fashion, beauty and more”.

Fans have offered mixed reactions to the announcement, with some calling it “inauthentic”.

“Oh. This is so inauthentic, ”one fan said.



A second agreed: “Kim is going to be a comedian. What a joke! “

Others were thrilled with the news, sharing: “I hope this inspires more people to switch to plants!”

On his reality show The Kardashians for Hulu he said he only eats meat once in a while because it is “mostly plant-based.”

He made the remarks when he was hosting a barbecue at his home while dipping into some of the meat offerings.

Kim has been cutting back on meat in recent years because she hopes to get leaner, which she has been very successful at.

The selfish author also worked with personal trainer Melissa Alcantara which allowed her to lift more weights.

The star is at the helm of several successful brands, including the Skims underwear label, which earlier this year saw its valuation skyrocket to $ 3.2 billion.

Kardashian’s involvement could help the alternative meat producer, which has struggled in recent years.

Kardashian joins Beyond Meat ambassadors like Kevin Hart, Shay Mitchell, Snoop Dogg and Liza Koshy.