Kim Kardashian flaunts hourglass curves and washboard abs in coordinated Italy skimpy skirts

Kim Kardashian put on a jaw-dropping performance when she walked out in a skintight gray co-ordinate days before her sister walked down the aisle for the third time.

On Friday (May 20), the 41-year-old reality star got her heart racing when she poured her killer curves into the bold garment that featured a crisscross crop top with matching shoulder and half sleeves and skin-tight leggings that were attached to her heels. spiked.

The mom of four showed off her yoga abs as she headed for a family meal with her famous relatives in the heart of the Italian village of Portofino.

She pushed back her platinum blonde hair in the center of her head as she straightened the long, lush locks that fell over her shoulders and down to her waist.



And it’s clear that the Keeping Up With Kardashian star turned the classic Italian scenario into her personal catwalk as she strut around the rural town in her killer garment.

Kim opted for a gorgeous tanned makeup palette that accentuated her natural beauty, including a strong, well-groomed forehead and lashes of black mascara to make her chocolate eyes stand out.

He walked around town hand-in-hand with his beautiful eight-year-old daughter North, who proudly approached the cameras as they passed.



The Kardashian family and their famous loved ones flew to Europe before Kourtney’s lavish ceremony to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, where the two lovers were legally married.

The bride and groom were surrounded by the closest members of their family as they got married in a romantic outdoor setting with a party dressed couple as they exchanged vows.

Kourtney decided to ditch the tradition and opted for a boyish minidress as her wedding dress that she paired with an amazing cathedral veil with a Virgin Mary footprint on the back.



The veil also featured embroidered flowers sewn into the sheer fabric as it floated far beyond the steps Kourtney and Travis stood on during the ceremony.

Kourtney’s killer dress appeared to have a front corset that she accessorized with gloves and pulled her hair back for a gorgeous hairstyle.

The bride held red and white roses in her hand as she walked down the aisle accompanied by her mother and mom, Kris Jenner.

