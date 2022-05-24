Kim Kardashian criticized for telling fans to eat vegetarian “for the planet” when she owns a $ 150 million private jet.

KIM Kardashian is facing backlash from fans for pushing dietary changes “for the planet” while owning a private jet that consumes gas.

SKIMS founder bought a brand new $ 150 million jet in March.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a video on Instagram that was shot in collaboration with Beyond Meat.

In the clip, it looked like he was eating various vegetarian offerings as he gushed for the company.

Kim – Beyond Meat’s “Chief Taste Consultant” – urged fans to try becoming vegetarian, noting both the health and environmental benefits.

“I believe so much in Beyond Meat’s mission that I stepped in to help with my greatest asset: my taste.

“This plant-based meat is not only incredibly delicious, it is also better for you and the planet.

“It’s a simple change that really makes a big difference. And now that I am Beyond Meat Chief Taste Consultant, there has never been a better time to go further ”.

While Kim’s famous friends flocked to comments to support her, critics were anything but kind.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been criticized for many things, including being “inauthentic” about his efforts to save the planet.

One commentator joked: “Something for a dollar, right?”

Another critic wrote: “Kim is going to be a comedian.”

A third commentator wrote: “It is so inauthentic that it hurts ..”

While some mocked Kim for pushing a lifestyle change “for the planet” while not living that life alone, others were distracted by a strange detail in the video.

At one point in the clip, the mom of four appears to be holding half a hamburger.

It looks like he’s chewing on the clip, but half of the burger he’s holding is completely intact.

The detail did not escape viewers, many of whom appeared in his comments.

“Did you really bite into the burger,” an eagle-eyed fan asked.

Another wrote: “They could at least put a bite in the burger.”

A third critic commented: “I love you Kim, but those shots of you chewing without even a bite of food are killing my soul.”

Kim has been talking about her plant-based diet for the past few years.

It’s something she has been engaged in for quite some time and has her children involved as well.

In 2020, the reality star revealed that three of her children are on a plant-based diet and her daughter North is a fish worker.

She shared the news on social media after a fan asked her, “Kim Kardashian, do kids eat plant-based too?”

He retweeted the question, replying with, “Yes, they do! North is a fisherman though ”.

Fans rushed to come for her, accusing her of pushing her lifestyle onto her children.

One person called it “child cruelty,” while another urged her to feed the children a hamburger.

Someone else suggested that his children should “ask for real food”.

Other Twitter users claimed that she was “forcing” the diet on her children.

One person tweeted: “You definitely forced him to. [She’s] 6 years, leave [her] eat dinosaur kibble, mac and cheese, hot dogs and drink Shirley Temples. “

Another person wrote of North: “She is [6]. She is nothing. She is not a fisherwoman, she does not have a specific style … she is a girl.

“Feed her, give her any clothes to wear and get it over with!”

Another fan noted that she was forcing her children to follow certain diets after criticizing her older sister, Kourtney, for refusing to let her own children eat candy at a birthday party.

During an episode of KUWTK, Kourtney and Kim argued over whether to provide sweets at Penelope and North’s joint party.

Kim argued, “The day they want to have a party in Candyland, are you saying they can’t have sugar?”

Kourtney replied, “I’m not saying they can’t have sugar!”

“There are candies that are not disgusting and full of chemicals.

“You are out, you are in the past.”

Kim exploded and said, “It’s a Candyland themed party! Yes, that’s what the party is about ”.

“It’s not a fucking gluten-free land here.”

