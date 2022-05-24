Kim Kardashian and stalker who threatens to kill her

the influencer, kim kardashianhas received 30 letters from a stalker threatening to kill her, her four children and her partner.

According to documents obtained by “The Blast”, Kardashian, who is a businesswoman, model and television star, has suffered “severe emotional distress”.

Kim is the mother of North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint West, whom she had with her ex-partner, kanye-west. Children have also been among the subject’s threats.

Following her split from Kanye West, Kim has started dating the comedian Peter Davidsonwho is also included in the threats.

Disturbing sexual references against Kardashian

The stalker has sent the letters to Kim Kardashian’s work office, where he has written “disturbing” sexual references, according to documents obtained.

The influencer assures that she has “no relationship” with the harasser, for which she requested an investigation and a restraining order, since the threats impact her well-being.

The episode disturbs Kardashian, who in 2016 was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, where she thought she was going to die, according to what she later recounted.

