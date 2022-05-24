Khloé Kardashian “offended” by people who thought she had “12 face transplants”

Ads

It doesn’t have two faces, let alone 12 faces.

Khloé Kardashian said in a new interview that she can claim the checkup she gets online, but one rumor that offends her is that she’s had multiple face transplants.

“It bothered me when people were [saying] I have had 12 face transplants. I’m like, ‘Oh my God, do I have it?’ I was like, ‘This is crazy,’ ”she said on Amanda Hirsch’s“ Not Skinny But Not Fat ”podcast on Tuesday.

Kardashian, 37, could not understand where the voice was coming from, once again insisting that he only had “a nose job”.

“It didn’t bother me. She offended me, ”she shared. “I just couldn’t understand why people thought that. I did a nose job that I love. Like, I want everyone to know. … I’m not interested in lying about this. “

The “Kardashians” star added, “But the transplant thing, I just want to understand why” before kidding, “Sounds great later in life, but I’m fine now.”

Kardashian, seen here in 2008, said she only had a nose job and a little bit of Botox here and there. Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

While Kardashian said the rumors don’t “bother” her, what really gets under her skin is how audiences compare her to her sisters.

“Either with… the old me versus how I am now… or even just comparing myself to my sisters all the time. It’s like, guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should just know by now, ”she said. “Oh, my God, I always feel it.”

But Hulu’s personality said she’s happy to take the heat for her sisters.

“I’ll take it and think I can take it, but I don’t know the rhyme or the reason,” he said he receives more criticism online than his famous siblings.

And another false rumor he can’t stand is that OJ Simpson is his biological father.

“Come up with a new thing. I get it, ”she said with a laugh.

Kardashian thinks she faces more online checks than her sisters.khloekardashian / Instagram

Kardashian has already addressed the face transplant rumor, telling Andy Cohen in April 2021 that she was always open about the cosmetic work she had done.

“Everyone’s so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it?” No one has ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview who ever asked me about my nose, ”she said at the time. “I did, of course, have injections – not really Botox. I responded badly to Botox.â €

The reality star added that she had her nose repaired a few weeks before the first birthday of her daughter True, who is now 4 years old.

