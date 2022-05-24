Khloe Kardashian offended by facial transplant rumors and plastic surgery speculation

Khloe Kardashian spoke about the constant criticism she faced regarding her appearance, blowing up rumors that she has “12 face transplants”.

The 37-year-old reality star reveals that she has been harassed by trolls saying she is “offended” and thinks the constant hatred is “insane.”

During an appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast with Amanda Hirsch, the blonde bombshell once again confirmed that she only had one plastic surgery: her nose job, and added that she “loves it.”

“It bothered me when people were [saying] I have had 12 face transplants, ”shared the mother of one.



“I’m like, oh my God, have I? I was like, he’s crazy.

“It didn’t bother me. She offended me. I just couldn’t understand why people thought that. “

The star has been accused of drastically changing over the years after losing over 30 pounds thanks to daily workouts.

One’s mom shared that when it comes to going under the knife, she only did it once with her nose.



“Like, I want everyone to know. … I’m not interested in lying about it. I just want to understand why ”.

And she added that she is destroyed for her looks much thicker than her sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kendall or Kylie.

“Either with the old me versus how I am now, or even just comparing myself to my sisters all the time. “It’s like, guys, this is what we look like, so I feel like you should just know by now,” Khloe said.



As for further surgery, he revealed that it won’t happen anytime soon: “Sounds great later in life, but I’m fine now.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum often shares photos and videos of her workouts online.

Khloe was seen in Italy on Friday in a leopard-print bodycon dress attending the wedding of her sister, Kourtney, to Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker.

Khloe showed the fruits of her intense workouts and diet changes in curvy hugging dresses and bikinis.

The star raised eyebrows with her weight loss, saving the worry of fans.

One commented. “She looks very thin. I hope you’re okay Khloe. “

Another added: “She looks sick. I liked Khloe older, ”while a third said:“ She looks sexy but don’t get too skinny. Your body is beautiful”.

