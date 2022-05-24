Khloé Kardashian: Nobody can see Tristan Thompson’s “good sides”

Ads

Khloé Kardashian promises that there are “good sides” to her ex Tristan Thompson, but she is aware that her personal problems overshadow whatever she is offering.

On Tuesday, the co-founder of Good American talked about her position with the Chicago Bulls player on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast and said they are friendly for the sake of their daughter, True.

“It’s sad because, like, there are so many positives about him, but no one can see them because they’re all obscured by, like, the personal things that are going on between him and me,” he explained.

Kardashian even went so far as to say that there are “many other people in the world who have experienced probably similar situations” as she is.

“I doubt I’m the only human being. I hope not. Well, I don’t want anyone to do that, ”he said, alluding to the athlete’s multiple infidelities.

Kardashian, 37, gave her general explanation of “everyone makes mistakes”, but admitted that while Thompson, 31, may be “a good person”, he is not “a good partner” to her.

Thompson is “a good person” but “not a good partner,” said Kardashian.realtristan13 / Instagram

“I want everyone to still have the chance to be happy and have a good life,” shared the “Kardashians” star. “So I never encourage anyone to just jump on that bandwagon, but I also think people can have their own feelings and do what they want, but it will always be in my life thanks to True, and he’s a great dad, and that’s all. on which I have to focus “.

The former “Revenge Body” star confessed that Thompson is still trying to reconcile with her but she won’t bite because “the facts are the facts” that she welcomed a baby boy with Maralee Nichols, who she learned about through her sister Kim Kardashian.

“I found this out every time through a sister. I find out with the rest of the world, what is the most offensive part, “she said of Thompson who had previously cheated on her while she was pregnant with True, who is now 4, and later with Kylie’s then best friend. Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

The couple broke up again after Thompson welcomed a child with Maralee Nichols. Getty Images for Remy Martin

“It’s all fucked up, but can there be some respect?” Khloé added.

Thompson’s only comment on his paternity scandal and Nichols lawsuit came in January when he admitted on social media that he was the father of their son, Theo, after vehemently denying this in court documents.

Since then, he has allegedly “done nothing” for Theo while maintaining a very public bond with True and 5-year-old son Prince, who he shares with ex Jordan Craig.

